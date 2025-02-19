Alliance University Donates Patrolling Vehicle to Anekal Police Station

Bengaluru: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Alliance University has donated a patrolling vehicle (SUV) to the Anekal Police Station. This contribution aims to enhance the operational efficiency of the police department and strengthen law enforcement efforts in the region.

The vehicle was officially handed over at a ceremony held at Alliance University. DYSP Mohan Kumar and Police Inspector Tippeswamy received the keys from Pro Chancellor Abhay G Chebbi, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prakash Budur, Registrar General Surekha Shetty, and Registrar M Vishwanathaih. The event also included the flagging off of the vehicle.

Several senior university officials, including Arathi Shetty, Shreya Sanjeev, and Santosh Kawari, were present during the ceremony.

Beyond aiding the Anekal Police in their law enforcement duties, the donation aligns with broader initiatives such as raising awareness about drug abuse, violence, safety, and human trafficking, further reinforcing the university’s commitment to social responsibility.