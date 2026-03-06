Amazon India partners with AWWA to support women entrepreneurs from military families

Bengaluru: Marking International Women’s Day 2026, Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) to create new entrepreneurship opportunities for women from military families.

The partnership was announced at Amazon’s annual ElevateHER event, an initiative aimed at supporting and celebrating women entrepreneurs and professionals. Through the agreement, Amazon plans to onboard hundreds of women entrepreneurs associated with AWWA onto its marketplace Amazon.in by 2029.

The initiative will benefit a wide range of women connected to the armed forces, including spouses of serving Army personnel, spouses of veterans, Veer Naris and widows. These entrepreneurs will receive structured onboarding support, training in e-commerce operations and access to Amazon’s logistics and fulfilment network to help them grow their businesses.

As part of the collaboration, the entrepreneurs will also be featured on the Amazon Saheli storefront, a programme designed to promote women-led businesses across India. The platform provides sellers with visibility among Amazon’s nationwide customer base along with dedicated account management and onboarding assistance.

Women who join the Amazon Saheli programme will receive training on key aspects of online selling, including inventory management, pricing strategies and delivering a strong customer experience. They will also receive assistance in product photography, catalogue creation and brand presentation on the platform. Access to analytics tools and business reports will further help entrepreneurs track performance and make informed business decisions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sunita Dwivedi said the partnership would help members transform their entrepreneurial aspirations into sustainable businesses.

“We are excited to work with Amazon and help our members turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into scalable businesses. This collaboration will create new opportunities for women from Army families and enable them to connect with customers across the country,” she said.

Deepti Varma said Amazon remained committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and enabling access to digital marketplaces.

“Through this partnership with AWWA, women from military families will receive the guidance and tools required to establish and grow their businesses online,” she said.

The ElevateHER 2026 event brought together over 150 women professionals and leaders for discussions on career growth, emerging technologies and entrepreneurship. The event also featured mentoring sessions on artificial intelligence, fintech and other high-growth sectors, along with a fireside chat on career resilience featuring actress and screenwriter Kalki Koechlin.

Organisers said the initiative aims to empower women with the skills, resources and networks required to build sustainable businesses and strengthen financial independence.