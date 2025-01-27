Ambedkar’s Constitution is the reason democracy remains strong in India: MP Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the reason democracy remains strong in India is because of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Sunday, he said just as Independence Day is important to them, Republic Day holds equal significance. They adopted the Republic for themselves. The Constitution given by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar continues to guide them. The reason democracy has endured in India is because of this Constitution.

He said notably, 19 other countries gained independence along with India, but democracy did not survive in any of them. However, in India, democracy has persisted, which reflects the faith Indians have placed in democracy. “Our history has witnessed many challenges to the Constitution. The dark shadow of the Emergency looms over us. Civil rights, freedom of speech, and press freedom were curtailed, and one lakh opposition members were jailed to safeguard their regime. This serves as a reminder for us, teaching us through the 1977 elections that no one should dare to tamper with the Constitution again. Protecting the Constitution is our collective responsibility, and the Supreme Court, through many verdicts, has safeguarded it”.

The MP said the Kesavananda Bharati case, the case of former Chief Minister S.R. Bommai, and the Shah Bano case have all shown that their rights are preserved when democracy survives, which in turn preserves the nation. Along with rights, every citizen’s duties are equally important..

Second freedom struggle

Responding to a question regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that a second freedom struggle is needed to protect the Constitution, Bommai said the second freedom struggle happened in 1975 when the Congress curtailed the Constitution, and Jayaprakash Narayan called for a total revolution. Through that, the Constitution and democracy were safeguarded. Now, the CM is attempting to display cleverness.”

Action against cops

Commenting on the microfinance sector, the former CM said the RBI has regulations, and there are many government orders in place. But they need to be implemented. If the police join hands with wrongdoers, how can regulations be enforced? The police are supporting microfinance operators because there is significant corruption during transfers. Officials who pay bribes to secure positions use microfinance as a means to recover and increase their income. The poor cannot bribe the police, but microfinance owners do.

First, this must be regulated. Immediate action should be taken against police officers supporting microfinance to hide their corruption. Simply holding meetings and issuing government orders will not solve the problem. Whenever an issue arises, the Chief Minister holds meetings, which will not provide any solution. Siddaramaiah must take immediate action, he added.