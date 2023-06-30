Anna Bhagya Yojana implemented from tomorrow, money and 5 kg rice will be given: KH Muniyappa

BENGALURU: Anna Bhagya Scheme will be implemented in Karnataka from tomorrow (July 01). Food Department Minister KH Muniyappa has informed that they will give money for 5 kg of rice and the remaining 5 kg of rice.

Every month Rs 170 (Rs 34 per kg) money will be given along with 5 kg of rice, Muniyappa told reporters in Bangalore on Friday. We have 90 percent information of accounts. Those who do not have an account should do so. We will pay Rs 170 per person. He informed that they will give this money only till they get rice.

We will deposit money in the account until we get additional 5 kg of rice. We will buy grain through MSP. We will give two kg, Jower/millet. We give eight kg of rice. We are ready to give rice but central has not given rice. You already know about this. After getting rice, we give rice. CM also said that we will give grain, Muniyappa said.

Accordingly, we give millet in the south. We give corn in the north. There is stock of millet, no stock of Jowar. After stocking up, we will distribute grains. We will buy grain through MSP. We will give two kg, Jowar/millet. We give eight kg of rice. He clarified that the plan will be implemented from July 1 as promised.

If the central government changes its mind, we will distribute rice. There is a stock of rice near the center. Or we will call a tender and buy rice. The money is ready, it will be transferred to the account. The money will go into the account from tomorrow. He said that there is no need for convention for the implementation of Anna Bhagya Yojana, said Muniyappa.

CM Siddaramaiah announced that 10 kg of rice will be provided under the Anna Bhagya Yojana from July 1. But, not enough rice is available. It has already been announced that money will be given instead of 5 kg of rice provided by the state. Anna Bhagya Yojana is also to be implemented tomorrow. BPL card holders will have to pay Rs 170 per kg in lieu of an additional 5 kg of rice at Rs 34 per kg. If there are two people in the ration card, they will get Rs 340 rupees. If there are five members in the family, Rs 850 will be given monthly. The government has arranged to deposit money directly into the beneficiary's account.

There are a total of 1,28,00,000 lakh BPL, Antyodaya cardholders and 4,42,00,000 beneficiaries in the state. 99.99% of the 1 crore 28 lakh cards are Aadhaar seeded. Now the 1.22 percent cardholder's bank account is linked. The remaining 6 lakh cards should be Aadhaar linked. As soon as Aadhaar is linked, the bank account will also be updated to the cards. So there is no room for more confusion.

As Aadhaar is linked, account information will also be available to the government through e-governance, and the collection of information linked to this account is underway. According to the officials, there will not be much problem in depositing the money into the account.