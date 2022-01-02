Apartment Complexes Recorded And Witnessed A Steep Rise For 80% Of Covid Cases In Bengaluru

As per the BBMP, apartment complexes in Bengaluru's eastern, southern, and southeastern suburbs are driving the present spike of Covid-19 cases. They are responsible for roughly 80% of new Covid cases in the city.



According to Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, these residential buildings accounted for roughly half of the city's 110 Covid containment zones. At least three to four new Covid cases arrive each day from an apartment building. He said that the majority of these apartment complexes are in the East, Bommanahalli, and Mahadevapura zones, which have a large population of regular international and domestic fliers.

They contacted apartment associations and told them what they need to do to stop the virus from spreading

The civic authority is deploying special teams to carry out containment and monitoring procedures in order to limit the surge. Aside from that, the municipality plans to expand the number of daily Covid tests from 50,000 to 60,000. He hopes that these surveillance and testing techniques, together with the night curfew, will keep the diseases at bay.

According to data from the BBMP Covid war room, Bommanahalli has the most containment zones with 35, followed by Mahadevapura with 23. There are more than ten containment zones in each of the four zones including East, South, Yelahanka, and West.

Despite the rise in Covid cases, hospitalisation rates have remained modest, implying that the majority of cases are asymptomatic or moderately symptomatic. The Bellandur ward has been detecting 20 or further Covid cases per day on a daily basis. The wards of Hagadur, Doddanekkundi, and Arakere have each reported nine cases per day.