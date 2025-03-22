Are suspended MLAs terrorists, asks K’taka BJP; announces state-wide protest on Muslim appeasement

Bengaluru: Objecting to the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for protesting in the House over the attempt to honey trap the Congress Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, the Karnataka BJP has urged the Speaker U.T. Khader to revoke their suspension and underlined that the suspended MLAs are not terrorists.

The party also announced its plans to stage a state-wide protest across Karnataka against the Muslim appeasement policy of the Congress-led government in the state.

The announcements were made in a joint press conference organised at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday by the State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The Speaker has acted in favour of the state government by suspending our MLAs, which is condemnable, said BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra. He urged the Speaker to withdraw the suspension order of 18 MLAs.

"The Speaker was supposed to protect us, but instead, he has suspended 18 elected representatives for six months. He has even prohibited them from entering the Assembly lobby or chamber. Does this mean they are terrorists or Naxalites?" Vijayendra questioned.

He criticised the decision to suspend 18 BJP MLAs for six months, calling it completely illegal, unconstitutional, unilateral, and arbitrary. He accused the Speaker of not just insulting the MLAs but also the people of their constituencies.

Vijayendra announced that discussions had been held with the party leaders regarding the protests, and the roadmap for agitation would be announced soon.

"There have been discussions about holding a day-and-night dharna in the Assembly. From Monday onwards, protests will be carried out in districts, and a state-wide awareness campaign will be launched," he informed.

Vijayendra stated that the BJP opposes the government's decision to grant reservations to minorities for appeasement. He declared that the party would fight against this decision both inside and outside the Assembly and bring it to a logical conclusion.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka stated that the BJP was protesting against the unconstitutional Muslim reservations and a minister’s remarks regarding a honey trap scandal. He compared the Speaker’s actions of suspending 18 BJP MLAs to a "Tughlaq Durbar" and accused the government of promoting a "Hitler-like culture."

"We have seen how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicked the doors of the Assembly when he was the opposition leader and even witnessed Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan attempting to attack the Speaker inside the House," Ashoka charged.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalawadi Narayanaswamy stated that the party has strength in the Upper House and would strongly protest in the upcoming days.

"Our Constitution does not permit religion-based reservations. Meanwhile, the government is increasing financial aid for Muslim students studying abroad from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and allocating funds in the budget for self-defence training for Muslim girls. Is this fair?" Vijayendra questioned.

"Are there no poor people among Hindus? Don’t they have dreams of pursuing higher education abroad?" he asked.

He further alleged that Hindu girls across the state and country are falling victim to Love Jihad. Criticising reservations in government contracts for Muslims, he said, "Religion-based reservations are unconstitutional, as clearly stated by the Constitution. We oppose this." He also cited various court rulings, including those from the Supreme Court, supporting his stance.

"Our experienced Chief Minister knows these judgments. Even though he knows this is unconstitutional, he is making decisions that oppress and insult Hindus, which is an unforgivable crime," Vijayendra stated.

"Why did the Speaker decide to suspend our 18 MLAs? The Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, and the Congress government have decided to provide 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts. The budget also includes multiple provisions that appease minorities while insulting Hindus.

CM Siddaramaiah has been following an anti-Hindu policy. The BJP and JD (S) have been continuously protesting against these policies," he said.

"The suspended MLAs have also been barred from attending standing committee meetings. This is a blatant violation of their rights as legislators," he said.

Vijayendra accused the government of lacking the competence to allocate even a small amount of funds for constituency development. He also called the Speaker’s order unconstitutional and arbitrary.

He criticised the decision to suspend the MLAs while they were protesting inside the Well of the Assembly, calling it "completely illegal." He accused the Chief Minister and Congress leaders of misusing Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s name while making unconstitutional and Hindu-insulting decisions in the budget.

BJP State Vice President N. Mahesh was also present at the press conference.