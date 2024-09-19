Around 200 Schools in Karnataka Participated in School Cinema International Film Festival

Bengaluru: LXL Foundation presented the 7th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), India's largest children's film festival. In Karnataka, SCIFF was screened at almost 200 schools and saw participation from over 38,000 students. Additionally, the whole of Southern India saw active contributions from more than 700 schools and 1 lakh plus students. Formerly known as the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), SCIFF is transforming education by bringing global cinema into Indian classrooms.

Spearheaded by Syed Sultan Ahmed, an educationist, visionary, filmmaker, and the master mind behind Film Pedagogy, SCIFF 2024 was more than a film festival—it was a movement. Over 8 million students from more than 30,000 schools, which includes 25,000+ government schools participated in the PAN India film festival. This year’s event brought together 80+ films in 15+ languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security. These films were carefully curated to address contemporary issues faced by students, making the festival a crucial platform for learning and growth. The Film Making competition for students is the third segment of SCIFF, complementing the WATCH and LEARN segments. WATCH featured films submitted by global filmmakers for school screenings, while LEARN offered workshops by industry experts to teach students the art of filmmaking.

“The overwhelming turnout and appreciation for SCIFF 2024 is a testament to the growing significance of initiatives similar to ours in the educational landscape. As the festival gains momentum year after year, it's clear that incorporating film into the curriculum is no longer a luxury—it’s a need”, expressed Syed Sultan Ahmed, Festival Director, SCIFF 2024. “The impact we've seen, from the student engagement and support from educators, underscores the immense potential of film pedagogy in fostering emotional and intellectual growth. With this year’s festival reaching millions across 30,000 schools, we are creating a scalable, transformative impact in how India approaches education.”

Among the highlights of SCIFF 2024 is the MAKE competition, recognized as the world’s largest student filmmaking contest, offering a global platform for young filmmakers. This year, the festival was further supported by the state governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Assam, enhancing its impact. Additionally, films focusing on the 'Human Security for All' (HS4A) theme are showcased annually, reflecting Syed Sultan Ahmed’s role as a Human Security Ambassador with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security.

The festival’s jury featured a distinguished line up of global experts: Aya Al-Blouchi, Ajyal Film Festival Programmer - Qatar; Pauline Mazenod, Head of Film Acquisitions - France; Dhimant Vyas, Animator and Professor at Industrial Design Centre, IIT Powai, Mumbai; Isabelle Morin, Author, Scenarist, and Composer; Nina Sabnani, Animator and Educator; Sayani Gupta, Indian Actress; and Mrs. Pinkey Singh, Principal, Royale Concorde International. Their expertise ensured that the best films received the recognition.