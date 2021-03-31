Ashwatha Narayana invites US industrialists to invest in State

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayan, who also holds the Electronics, IT/Bt portfolio, on Tuesday called on the American businessmen and industry players to avail themselves of various incentives being offered by the State government and iinvest in Karnataka.

Speaking during his Kerala tour as co-election in charge, participating virtually in the "Destination India", he said that Karnataka showcased an event organized by the US – India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday. In 2019, overall US-India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $149 billion, he said.

"The strong people-to-people ties between our countries, reflected a four-million strong Indian American diaspora, in a tremendous source of strength for partnership. The Government of Karnataka is providing attractive incentives to the industries and has rolled out sector-specific policies for information technology, biotechnology, electronics system design & manufacturing (ESDM) and animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC). Further, the State government recently formulated a policy specifically to promote and incentivize research & development across the State – The Engineering Research & Development Policy with the objective of making Karnataka as 'Destination of Choice' for ER&D in the country", Ashwatha Narayana stated.

Dr. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, explained the details of the incentives offered under state policies and said that the government was undertaking initiatives in line with achieving the vision set by the Prime Minister to make India reach the 5 trillion dollar economy.

T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India, San Francisco, Jay Vijayan, CEO, Tekion Corp, Rajesh Naik, Deputy Consul General, CGI San Francisco, John Chambers, Chairman Division, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Dipty Desai, Head, West Coast Division, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum were present.