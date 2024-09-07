Aster Health Academy partners with IISc, MICA etc to offer advanced medical courses

Bengaluru: Aster Health Academy partners with renowned national institutions and universities that includes the pre-eminent Indian Institute of Science (IISc), MICA School of Ideas (MICA), Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research to offer cutting-edge programs to healthcare professionals from across the country.

The collaborations will help curate industry focused courses such as Advanced Certification courses for healthcare professionals in Healthcare Marketing, Healthcare Technology and Specialized Clinical Fellowship Level programs with university accreditations.

The Director, Aster Health Academy, Kannan Srinivas said, “We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with our revered university partners. We are confident that these collaborations will elevate educational standards and inspire innovation and leadership in the healthcare sector. By synergizing our strengths, we aspire to revolutionize healthcare education and equip students with the requisite skills and knowledge to effect meaningful change in the field.”

The Academy’s partnership with century-old Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore assumes great importance as the institution has now forayed into medical education and research to meet national healthcare requirements. Very recently, IISc has seen high investment to spearhead a national medical mission, and significantly, it is blending science, engineering and medicine in this endeavour, which is first of its kind in the country. The AI in Healthcare: Theory to Practice Program in association with IISc offers a comprehensive curriculum tailored to healthcare professionals, emphasizing practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Over half of the coursework is dedicated to hands-on experience, allowing students to solve real-world medical challenges using AI along with live weekend sessions.

Aster Health Academy and MICA – The School of Ideas, Ahmedabad, a premier business management institution in Asia-Pacific, will offer postgraduate certification in Integrated Marketing and Branding for Healthcare, providing marketers with a comprehensive understanding of marketing and communication strategies for healthcare brands. The course features an interactive format and industry-focused curriculum, ensuring participants are equipped to handle unique challenges and seize opportunities in healthcare marketing and communication.

Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, located in South Karnataka near Mangalore, a leading institution dedicated to training skilled professionals in healthcare, in partnership with the Academy, will offer a wide range of programs in allied health sciences, equipping students with knowledge and practical skills necessary to excel in multiple healthcare roles. The focus will be on theoretical and clinical training and improving patient outcomes.

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), the renowned Chennai-based university along with Aster Health Academy will offer a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses focusing on innovation in healthcare. The Academy’s Clinical Fellowship Level programs will offer specializations in Diabetes Mellitus, Critical Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine, focusing on bridging the educational gap – between theory and clinical practice and experience - for aspiring physicians. In addition to being accredited by the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, these courses are also recognized by the CPD Standards Office (UK), further enhancing their relevance and credibility within the industry.