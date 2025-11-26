Astronaut Shubhamshu Shukla Urges Students to Build Discipline, Dream Big at Bengaluru Interaction

Bengaluru: Astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla on Monday encouraged students to cultivate physical fitness, mental resilience and strong discipline if they aspire to careers in space exploration, during an interactive session held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The event was organised by the Karnataka Department of Science and Technology to felicitate Shukla following the success of the Axiom Space-4 mission, in which he played a key role.

Shukla, who shared a short video showcasing his rigorous astronaut training and his time aboard the International Space Station, said the journey from selection to spaceflight demands years of preparation and personal commitment. “I trained for five years for a 20-day mission,” he told the students, urging them to embrace perseverance. “Physical and mental strength, and discipline in everyday life, are essential to becoming an astronaut.”

Reflecting on India’s growing space ambitions, Shukla praised ISRO’s ongoing Gaganyaan mission. “Gaganyaan is India’s declaration that we can achieve world-class capability in our own way. We will remain cost-effective without compromising on quality,” he said. Responding to questions from students, he reminded them that spaceflight is fundamentally collaborative. “I may appear as a hero to you today, but thousands of engineers, doctors and specialists made my mission possible. You can become any one of them.”

Shukla also spoke candidly about the physical challenges astronauts face—microgravity adaptation, balance issues on return to Earth, and the intense G-forces during emergency scenarios. “In a high-stress re-entry, the body can experience 18–20 Gs. It feels like an elephant sitting on your chest,” he remarked.

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju, who presided over the event, said Shukla’s achievements had strengthened India’s global scientific presence. “When you stepped onto the space station, you carried not only the national flag but the dreams of millions,” he said. Boseraju encouraged students from all backgrounds to aim high, adding, “Every child in Karnataka should feel empowered to imagine themselves as the next Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams or Shubhamshu Shukla.”

The Minister outlined new state initiatives to promote scientific learning, including the distribution of 833 telescopes to rural schools, specialised astronomy training for teachers, an astronomy-themed academic calendar, and upcoming Nehru Stream Labs for hands-on science education.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa reaffirmed the government’s focus on strengthening Karnataka Public Schools and expanding digital learning access.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary N. Manjula and Planetarium Director Dr. B.R. Guruprasad attended the programme, which drew students from across the state for an engaging interaction with the astronaut.