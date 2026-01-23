Ather Hands Over 100 Ather Junior Helmets to Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru: On the occasion of National Road Safety Month, Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, today, handed over 100 ISI-certified Ather Junior helmets to the Bengaluru Traffic Police. This move is a part of Ather’s initiative to promote safer riding habits among young two-wheeler passengers. The Bengaluru Traffic Police will distribute these helmets across the city to help build awareness and encourage early adoption of safe riding practices.

Two-wheelers account for the highest share of road accident fatalities in India. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Annual Report 2023, 54,568 riders and pillion passengers who died in road crashes were not wearing helmets, accounting for over 31% of total fatalities. A July 2024 survey by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) also found helmet usage among children to be significantly low. Children are more vulnerable in crashes due to limited physical and cognitive development, and parents often struggle to find well-fitting helmets for them. The Ather Junior helmet was designed to address this gap by combining an ISI-certified build with distinct vibrant designs made to appeal to children and encourage habit. As per the World Health Organization, proper helmet use can reduce the risk of death by over six times and brain injury by up to 74%.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Sharma, Head of Marketing, Ather Energy, said, “Safety has always been a core principle in how we build at Ather. With Ather Junior helmets, we’re extending that commitment to children who ride as pillions. Through this initiative, we aim to raise awareness around child safety on two-wheelers and help families build strong safety habits early. The Ather Junior range will continue to focus on making everyday rides safer and more inclusive for children.”

The Ather Junior helmets will be available in three variants - Astro, Big Bee, and Unicorn, and come in multiple size options for children aged 3 to 9. These helmets are a part of the broader Ather Junior product line, focused on making everyday rides safer for young pillion passengers.

Ather’s approach to safety goes beyond helmets. Across its product lineup, Ather has introduced a range of safety features such as FallSafe™, which cuts off power in the event of a fall; SkidControl™, which prevents wheel slip on uneven or wet surfaces; and Multi-Mode Traction Control, which adjusts traction levels across riding modes for better control. Moreover, features like Crash Alerts notify emergency contacts in case of a severe impact, and Live Location Sharing, remote control and ParkSafeTM enhance security, further ensuring peace of mind for riders and their families.