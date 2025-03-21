Attack on RTC bus drivers in Maha: Pro-Kannada organisations to observe bandh tomorrow

Bengaluru: The pro-Kannada organisations have announced that they will observe the bandh on Saturday in protest against the attack on Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation bus drivers in Maharashtra who could not speak Marathi.

The Chairman of Kannada Okkuta (Federation of Kannada Organisations), an umbrella body of pro-Kannada and other groups, Vatal Nagaraj, said that the bandh would be observed tomorrow and urged Kannada activists not to be swayed by any propaganda regarding the matter.

Authorities and parents are concerned as the Class 10 board exams, which began on Thursday, may be affected by the bandh.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that any decision regarding the cancellation of exams would require discussions with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand warned that any damage to public property or disruption during the bandh will have to be paid by the protest organisers. He also stated that the protesters had been informed about the Supreme Court's directives on such matters.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar urged protesters to conduct their agitation peacefully and within the bounds of the law.

Activist Vatal Nagaraj appealed to all drivers, including the Chief Minister's driver, to refrain from driving their vehicles and support the bandh, as it was being held in their honour. However, some Kannada organisations, including the prominent Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have not extended their support to the bandh.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber, the Bengaluru Airport Taxi Association, various auto unions, drivers' unions, Karmika Parishat, and theatre owners have declared their support for the bandh. It has been decided that school buses and vans will be allowed to operate.

Vatal Nagaraj claimed that more than 2,000 organisations have pledged their support. He added that Kannada-speaking people in Belagavi have been continuously targeted for a long time.