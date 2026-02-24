Australian Cricket Challenge initiative back for the third consecutive year

Bengaluru: The University of Canberra’s (UC) Cricket Challenge is back for a hat-trick year, marking the tournament’s third consecutive edition and reinforcing the University’s long-term commitment to strengthening its India–Australia engagement through sport, education and youth development.

Delivered in partnership with Cricket ACT, the governing body for cricket in the Australian Capital Territory, the UC Cricket Challenge has steadily evolved into a distinctive international platform that integrates competitive school-level cricket with academic exposure, cultural exchange and future-ready education pathways.

Since the tournament’s inception, promising young cricketers from schools across India have enjoyed unique opportunities to engage with Australia’s sport-led education ecosystem while competing at a high-performance level.

Talking about the unique initiative, Andrew Barr, MLA, Chief Minister, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, said, “The University of Canberra Cricket Challenge represents exactly what Canberra stands for – innovation, opportunity and partnership. This program strengthens our international education relationships, opens new pathways for young athletes, and showcases Canberra as a global destination where talent is nurtured both on the field and in the classroom. We are proud to support an initiative that builds futures, deepens global connects and reflects the very best of our community.”

The UC Cricket Challenge is the realisation of the shared vision between UC and Cricket ACT to nurture emerging talent and create meaningful ‘study and play’ pathways that allow students to pursue sporting excellence alongside academic ambition. The initiative reflects UC’s broader focus on employability, industry integration and real-world learning.

Building on the success of the previous two editions, the 2026 UC Cricket Challenge will feature inter-school T10 matches in Bengaluru, complemented by a range of engagement activities designed to expose students to international education opportunities, high-performance sporting environments and cross-cultural learning experiences. Further details regarding dates, venues, participating schools and programme elements will be announced in due course. Prof. The Hon. Bill Shorten, Vice-Chancellor and President, University of Canberra, said the UC Cricket Challenge represents the values that define the University of Canberra - opportunity, aspiration and global connection.

“Sport has a unique ability to bring people together. Through this initiative we are creating pathways for young talent to thrive both on the field and in the classroom,” he said.

“As we mark the third consecutive year of the Challenge in India, we will focus on building enduring partnerships, strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Australia, and positioning Canberra as a destination for students looking to combine education with sporting excellence.”

Speaking about the legacy being created by this flagship tournament, Olivia Thorton, Chief Executive Officer, Cricket ACT Australia, said, “The UC Cricket Challenge demonstrates how cricket can bring India and Australia closer while creating meaningful education and sport pathways for young people. Cricket ACT is proud to support an initiative that connects communities and opens global opportunities for emerging talent.”

The tournament also reflects the growing role of sport as a bridge between education systems and international collaboration. Through its partnership with Cricket ACT, UC continues to strengthen links between schools, sporting bodies and higher education institutions, supporting talent development, coaching excellence and future leadership in sport.

As part of UC’s wider engagement with India, the UC Cricket Challenge complements the university’s broader initiatives across student recruitment, school outreach, training and development programmes, and collaborative partnerships. Together, these efforts underscore UC’s commitment to India as a key strategic market and partner in its global vision.

The hat-trick edition of the UC Cricket Challenge further reinforces UC’s belief that sport-led education can play a powerful role in shaping globally minded, career-ready graduates while fostering deeper cultural and institutional ties between nations.