Authorities Foil Planned Animal Sacrifices at Two Tumakuru Temples After PETA India Complaint

Tumakuru: Authorities in Tumakuru district have successfully prevented the illegal sacrifice of animals at two temples following an intervention by animal rights group PETA India.

The planned sacrifices — reportedly involving buffaloes, goats, and sheep — were scheduled to take place as part of annual rituals at the Sri Muttinakempamma Devi Temple in Dobaranahalli village and the Dhodamma Temple in Kalluru village. Acting on a complaint from PETA India, the Tumakuru Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), in coordination with local police, issued warnings and deployed security personnel at both sites to ensure that no animals were harmed.

PETA India commended the swift response of local authorities. “We appreciate the efforts of the Tumakuru police, particularly Additional Superintendent of Police C Gopal, and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Girish Reddy, for taking proactive measures to stop the illegal acts,” said Saloni Sakaria, Lead Cruelty Response Coordinator at PETA India.

In its complaint, PETA India cited the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act, 1959, which prohibits animal sacrifices in or near any place of public religious worship or during religious processions. Violations of the law are punishable under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Act. The organisation also referenced provisions of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, under which illegally killing animals with common intent or in a cruel manner can attract imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Several Indian states, including Gujarat, Kerala, Puducherry, and Rajasthan, have enacted laws prohibiting animal sacrifices in temples. Karnataka, along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, restricts such practices in public places of worship and during associated congregations or processions.