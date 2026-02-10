Award-winning documentary ‘Turtle Walker’ screened ahead of Mumbai Climate Week 2026

Mumbai : Bringing the powerful intersection of cinema and environmental action to the forefront, a special screening of the internationally acclaimed documentary Turtle Walker was held on February 9 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai. The event was organised as part of the “Cinema & Climate Showcase,” a lead-up programme to Mumbai Climate Week 2026.

Mumbai Climate Week will take place from February 17 to 19 at the Jio World Convention Center, with several thematic events being hosted across the city in the run-up to the main summit. One such initiative is the ongoing showcase titled “When Cinema Meets Climate,” aimed at using films and storytelling as tools to drive awareness on climate change.

Directed by Taira Malaney, Turtle Walker chronicles the inspiring life and work of Indian conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated decades to studying and protecting endangered sea turtles and fragile coastal ecosystems. The documentary has won multiple international awards for its sensitive portrayal of environmental conservation and its ability to translate complex climate issues into compelling human stories.

The screening was followed by an insightful panel discussion featuring prominent voices in environmental filmmaking and literature. The panel included director Taira Malaney, Director of Photography and Associate Director Krish Makhija, filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur, and author Sejal Mehta. The discussion focused on the role of art and cinema in shaping public understanding of climate challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Malaney highlighted the importance of such platforms. “Mumbai Climate Week is important because climate change impacts are being felt very directly in our urban cities in India. These spaces allow us to share stories that emotionally connect people to environmental issues. Cinema and art are powerful tools to spark discourse and inspire change,” she said.

Vijayalakshmi, Project Manager – Mental Health at Project Mumbai Stories, echoed similar sentiments. “Stories move us to action, and cinema does this powerfully through its visual and emotional impact. Turtle Walker reminds us of the deep interconnectedness between humans and nature,” she noted, adding that the large youth participation at the event reflected growing concern among young Indians about climate issues.

Organisers said the film is part of a broader outreach campaign aimed at engaging diverse audiences and encouraging greater awareness about marine ecosystems and ocean conservation. The event underscored Mumbai’s emerging role as a hub for climate dialogue, demonstrating how films, literature, and art can collectively inspire meaningful environmental action.