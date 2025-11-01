Azim Premji University and BIC to hold 2-day annual cultural festival

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University, in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), will present Krishna to Kaveri: Celebrating Karnataka’s Cultural Confluences, a two-day annual cultural festival celebrating the rich cultural life nurtured by the rivers Krishna and Kaveri, carriers of stories, traditions, and transformations. The festival will be held at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on November 1 and 2, 2025. Now in its second year, this event is held around Kannada Rajyothsava Day.

Acclaimed filmmaker and writer Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar and MC Ramesh, Chairperson – Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy, will inaugurate the festival on November 1. This will be followed by performances of traditional Pooja Kunitha and Somana Kunitha, folk dances from the Old Mysuru region, by Sri Vinayaka Yuvakara Kala Balaga. The inaugural session will also feature a rendition of the Naada Geethe by students of the Suraaghavi Foundation.

Krishna to Kaveri reflects the shared commitment of Azim Premji University and BIC to celebrate Karnataka’s living cultural heritage. The festival seeks to introduce both long-time residents and newcomers to Bengaluru to the layered cultural landscape of Karnataka - a heritage that continues to evolve, often unnoticed amidst everyday life.

Spanning two days, the festival presents a vibrant mix of performances, workshops, exhibitions, cuisine, and interactive sessions - from the classical roots to contemporary reinterpretations - inviting audiences of all ages to rediscover Karnataka’s creative and cultural spirit.

The musical performances showcase the state’s diverse traditions – Hindustani vocal recital by Pt. Vinayak Torvi; Carnatic melodies of saint-poets by Chandana Bala Kalyan; folk music sessions by Savitha Ganesh Prasad, Shilpa Mudbi, and Kalaburagi Kala Mandali; A Century of Bengaluru’s Beats by Berty, Rajesh Radhakrishnan, and others; Sugama Sangeeta, songs from Kannada poets by Supriya Raghunandan and Mangala Ravi; and renditions of saint-poets in an electronic folk style by Vasu Dixit.

Other performances and lecture-demonstrations include: A multimedia Bharatanatyam tribute to poet D R Bendre by Janani Murali and Pratibha Ramaswamy; A Cinematic Journey through the Golden Era of Kannada Cinema by journalist-writer N S Sridhara Murthy and veteran actor Sunder Raj; Yoga: Concepts and Traditions by Medha Bhaskar; and A Magical Showcase by Inesh Shenoy, Ishaan Shenoy, Prahlad Acharya, and Nakul Shenoy.

Exclusive sessions for children include storytelling sessions by Seema Karanth and Mala Kumar; a magical showcase by Inesh Shenoy, Ishaan Shenoy, Prahlad Acharya, and Nakul Shenoy; and a Chittara Folk Art workshop for children by Geetha Bhat and Shruti Belli.

Recognising Bengaluru’s growing non-Kannada-speaking population, the festival also features specially curated sessions: Kannada Gottilla, a conversational Kannada workshop by Arpith Kumar; Sutta Mutta Gotta, a quiz on all things Karnataka by Thejaswi Udupa; and Digital Kannada Fonts exploring the evolution of Kannada script by Manjunatha R. Across both days, audiences can explore a diverse range of exhibitions, art showcases, and interactive experiences: Exploring Karnataka – installations of iconic landmarks by Rudragaud Indi, A contemporary art display by Art Park, Traditional board games presented by Kavade, Book Nook by Atta Galata, A wildlife photography exhibition by Arun Kumar Krishnaiah, Chasing Clues, Celebrating Culture - a cultural scavenger hunt, and Women Vachana Poets of Karnataka - an exhibition by Azim Premji University.

Through this rich tapestry of performances and experiences, Krishna to Kaveri celebrates Karnataka’s rich cultural journey rooted in the wisdom of its rivers, and alive in the creativity of its people.