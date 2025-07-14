B Saroja Devi brought authenticity to the role of Kittur Rani Chennamma: MP Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actress B. Saroja Devi brought great authenticity to the role of Kittur Rani Chennamma.

Her passing is an extremely sad day for Karnataka’s cultural world, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai in his condolence message.

Responding to the media following the demise of B Saroja Devi, he said, "The goddess of acting, a star who ruled four languages, Saroja Devi, who effortlessly portrayed diverse roles in mythological and social films, is no more. Once considered the superstar of Kannada cinema, she acted alongside Dr. Rajkumar in Kannada, NT Rama Rao in Telugu, and Dilip Kumar in Hindi, gaining fame across the country as a renowned actress."

“In Kannada cinema, her portrayal of Kittur Rani Chennamma brought true-to-life realism. She made us visualize how Chennamma would have actually been. Her performance and imagination still remain vivid in our minds. Through her acting, she portrayed how Chennamma fought against the British,” Bommai said.

"Mallammana Pavaada" was a film that emotionally touched households. She acted in hundreds of films, including Lakshmi Saraswathi, Babruvahana, and Srinivasa Kalyana. Along with acting, she commanded great respect and dignity. She worked in the film industry for five decades and now has left us. Yet, she continues to live in our hearts through her performances. I pray to God that her soul rests in peace," he added.