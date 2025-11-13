Bagalkot farmers’ protest turns violent: 20 tractors carrying sugarcane set ablaze near Mudhol

Bagalkot The ongoing sugarcane growers’ agitation in Karnataka has once again flared up, with tensions escalating in Mudhol on Wednesday. What began as a peaceful protest has now turned violent after farmers set fire to nearly 20 tractors loaded with sugarcane en route to the Sameerwadi sugar factory. The vehicles, parked near the factory gate, were completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic in the area.

According to reports, hundreds of agitated farmers, demanding ₹3,300 per tonne of sugarcane, blocked the route and torched the vehicles as a mark of protest. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district. Police and fire personnel rushed to the scene to douse the flames, but most of the cane and tractors were reduced to ashes before the fire was brought under control.

Farmers have been demanding that the government and sugar mill owners fix the price at ₹3,300 per tonne, rejecting the state’s proposal of ₹3,250 per tonne. The symbolic difference of ₹50 has now become a flashpoint for unrest, as farmers accuse the government of ignoring their plight despite repeated appeals and protests.

The protesters allege that the Sameerwadi sugar factory owes dues to several farmers from the previous season and has delayed payments even as the current crushing season begins. “We are not ready to compromise anymore. The government has betrayed our trust,” said one of the protesting farmers.

Large numbers of police personnel have been deployed around the Sameerwadi factory premises to prevent further escalation. The situation remains tense as hundreds of farmers continue marching toward the plant, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government intervene immediately and fulfill their long-pending demands.

The Bagalkot region, a major sugarcane belt, has witnessed repeated protests in recent months, reflecting growing rural anger over pricing policies and delayed payments to cultivators.