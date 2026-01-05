Bajpe assault heightens communal tension via online posts; police register case suo motu

Mangaluru: Anassault case reported in the Bajpe police station jurisdiction has led to heightened communal tensions on social media, prompting police to register a suo motu case against those responsible for allegedly inflammatory online content.

The incident occurred on December 27 at Narlapadavu, where Abdul Sattar was allegedly transporting beef illegally on a scooter along with his daughter. He was reportedly stopped by two youths, identified as Sumeeth and M. Rajath Naik. Police said an altercation followed, during which Abdul Sattar was allegedly assaulted. Separate complaints were lodged by the parties involved, resulting in multiple cases being registered.

Following the incident, several posts and comments circulated on Instagram that police say were deliberately designed to provoke communal disharmony. An Instagram page named muslim-leader allegedly shared photographs of two youths and posted captions accusing certain ideological groups of unchecked violence, while using abusive language and issuing calls for retaliation.

The posts also contained references to beef consumption and derogatory remarks targeting religious groups.

Another post from the same page claimed that a Muslim father and daughter were brutally attacked by “Sangh goons” in Narlapadavu, naming individuals from the area.

Additionally, a comment from an account identified as instg4ama reportedly threatened that the accused should receive “Suhas Shetty treatment,” a statement police have interpreted as a threat of murder.

Taking serious note of the posts and comments, Bajpe police registered a suo motu case under Crime No. 07/2026, invoking Sections 351(2), 351(3), 352, 353(2), and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

These sections pertain to criminal intimidation, threats, and acts promoting hatred between communities.

City Police Commissioner Sudhir Reddy said investigations are underway to identify those behind the posts and assured that strict legal action will be taken. Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified or inflammatory content on social media and to cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace.