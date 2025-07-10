Bangkok’s Film Fixer: How Vivek Wardhan Bandi Made Thailand a Favourite for Indian Cinema

Bengaluru: For over two decades, Vivek Wardhan Bandi has been a quiet but driving force behind the scenes of Indian films shot in Thailand. As the founder of J Square Filming, a Bangkok-based production support company, Bandi has helped turn the country into a reliable and stunning backdrop for a wide range of cinematic projects.

From big-screen Bollywood dramas to television commercials and music videos, his company has played a part in more than 500 productions, offering everything from location scouting and permits to full-scale logistics and local crew coordination. Indian producers, in particular, have come to rely on J Square’s deep understanding of both the film industry and the unique requirements of shooting in Thailand.

Bandi’s journey began modestly. After working for three years in Thailand’s media sector, he launched J Square Filming with a focus on making the filming process smoother for international crews. Over the years, his business has expanded in scale and reputation, earning trust for its professionalism and ability to deliver on complex production needs.

What sets J Square apart is its strong connection with India’s film industry. Thailand’s landscapes, whether it's the urban chaos of Bangkok or the tranquil islands down south, have long appealed to Indian filmmakers. Bandi’s team ensures those creative visions come to life without bureaucratic or logistical headaches.

A quick glance at J Square’s Instagram offers a peek into their work: candid moments from shoot sets, crews in action, and location highlights. It’s become more than just a production company, it’s a creative partner with a growing global following.

But Bandi’s interests go well beyond cinema. He’s also a major name in Thailand’s hospitality scene, having built a successful restaurant and hotel empire under various Indian brands. From Indian Express and Royal Bengal Tigers to the popular Malgudi Floating Restaurant, his ventures have added a flavorful layer of Indian culture to Thailand’s food landscape. His restaurants serve thousands of diners each day and employ hundreds of staff across the country.

In more recent years, Bandi has stepped into the hotel business, bringing the same blend of Indian heritage and Thai hospitality to his boutique and luxury properties. His efforts have contributed to Bangkok’s reputation not only as a tourist destination but also as a place where East truly meets East.

Whether managing a film set or running a fine dining kitchen, Vivek Wardhan Bandi continues to leave his mark on Thailand’s cultural and commercial fabric. His work bridges entertainment and enterprise, two industries that rarely overlap, but in his case, thrive together.















