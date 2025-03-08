Bannerghatta Biological Park Welcomes New Tiger Cubs

Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park has witnessed a boost in its tiger population with the birth of six cubs in February. Two tigresses, Hima and Arunya, have given birth to healthy litters, the park authorities announced.

Hima, a six-year-old tigress, delivered her second litter of four cubs on February 14. She had previously given birth to her first litter in June 2024. Meanwhile, Arunya, an eight-year-old tigress, gave birth to her first litter of two cubs on February 16. These cubs were sired by Veer, a white tiger brought to Bannerghatta under an animal exchange programme from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai.

According to park officials, both mothers and their cubs are in good health and are being closely monitored. The births are seen as a significant step in the park’s conservation efforts for the endangered big cats.

With these additions, Bannerghatta Biological Park continues to play a crucial role in tiger conservation and breeding programmes in the country says Sunil Panwar member secretary of the Karnataka Zoo Authority

In another event - ‘Zoo day’ for the employees of the zoo Panwar commended the work carried out in the zoo by its employees and said Bannerghatta Park was heading towards carving a global recognition for itself on various international parameters, It is already one of the best among the top-line parks in the country.