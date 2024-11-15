Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe: Govt gives good news to groundnut traders

Bengaluru: The Muzrai Department has announced the date of the famous Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe of Bengaluru. Also gave good news to traders. Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe is held every year on the last Monday of the month of Kartika. Accordingly, this time the Muzrai department has decided to hold a groundnut fair for two days on November 25 and 26.

The decision was taken in the Religious Endowment Parishad meeting chaired by Minister of Religious Endowment Department Ramalinga Reddy. Also, it has been decided to put a brake on duty collection from the traders for the two-day Parishe. It has been decided to hold duty free groundnut Parishe. Also, the minister has ordered that there will not be any kind of tender process this time.

Now, the Malleswaram Groundnut Parishe will be held for three days from November 15. It has been decided to make the council plastic free. A rule will be enforced that people coming to the Parishe and traders should avoid plastic bags and use cloth bags. Also, many cultural programs will be held in the Parishe. This time more than three lakh people are likely to participate.

One of the unique rites of this Parishe is to wander around Basavanagudi with friends and family in the freezing cold, eating groundnuts, known as poor man’s almonds. The specialty of this fair is to unite the grower and the consumer. Starting from Ramakrishna Ashram till Kamath Buglerock Hotel, the heaps of groundnuts spread on the road side can be tasted raw, unripe, two-seeded, three-seeded and also boiled groundnuts.

Groundnut growers around Bangalore dedicate their crops to Basavanna and heap piles of groundnuts on the side of the road in anticipation of customers. Farmers bring nuts from various parts like Chintamani, Srinivasapur, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Magadi, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Kunigal. Apart from this, farmers and traders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also participate in the Parishe.