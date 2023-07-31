Bathroom video by Muslim girls: Hindu girls who complained are targeted; receive abuses on Instagram

Udupi: A few girls whose names have been withheld on request have been targeted by a group of Muslim youths for holding a protest in the city against the three Muslim girls who videographed bathroom scenes of a Hindu girl in a hostel of a private paramedical college.

An Instagram account handler ‘Jigar Cobra’ has been sending vulgar messages on his handle veiled with a threat to their personal safety.

The girls who are undergoing this belong to the Hindu community and participated in a protest held in the city on Friday. The victim girls have complained to the CEN police station in the city and this development has been brought to the notice of the MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and union minister for agriculture Ms Shobha Karandlaje.

Karandlaje has asked the police to investigate the matter further. MLA of Udupi Yashpal Suvarna has also taken up the issue with the police. In the meanwhile the Jigar Cobra handle has been deleted. But the police said it was possible for them to bring the perpetrators of this cybercrime to book despite the deletion of the account. Speaking to Hans India Ms Karandlaje said I have asked any woman who undergoes such treatment at the hands of anybody will be brought to book and the tormented women must bring it her notice immediately.