BBMP chief threatens criminal action if roads are dug without permission

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka High Court recently expressed concern over the quality of work in road repairs in response to the claim by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that all potholes in the city were fixed, civic body Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta warned that a criminal case will be filed against those who dig roads without prior permission from the authorities.

Speaking to media persons, Gaurav Gupta said, "Some of the roads have electrical cables and drinking water pipes installed by water bodies. When they are damaged, the road has to be dug for repair. But it is mandatory for this to be pre-approved by the BBMP. This is why a separate system has been developed." "Once the developed road is cut, no matter how well it is repaired, it cannot be restored to its original state. We have instructed the authorities to file a case against anyone who illegally cuts/digs BBMP roads. The safety of the roads in our possession is the responsibility of our officers," he said. In many cases roads are dug without the permission of the BBMP.

"Cases of road blocking in this manner will be taken seriously. We will soon implement a new system to dig roads," he said. "We have put forward a number of demands to the government for grants to BBMP's development works in the State budget. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has consulted the city MLAs on the matter. Many programs have already been announced. We are confident that the grant will be allocated to supplement BBMP revenue," said Gaurav Gupta. The Chief Commissioner replying to a question as to what action the government would take next, he said ward redesign is nearing completion. The report will be submitted to the government shortly.

No increase in garbage disposal cess

"The existing system will be continued with regard to garbage disposal in the BBMP limits. There is no change in it. We have made plans to bring about further improvements with the participation of the people. The government also intends to implement many programs, which will be launched soon by the chief minister," he said and assured that the government did not submit any new proposal to increase the garbage cess.