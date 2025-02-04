BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow

In a significant move to improve traffic flow and safety, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to relocate 52 unscientific bus stops in Bengaluru. A joint survey by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) identified these bus stops as problematic, necessitating their removal and realignment to ensure smoother traffic movement.

BBMP Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath confirmed that the BBMP shifting bus stops in Bengaluru is already in progress, and the relocation work will be completed swiftly. "We received the list of unscientific bus stops around two months ago, and the work to shift them is underway," he stated.

The decision to relocate these bus stops is driven by the traffic challenges they pose. Several bus stops are located in high-traffic areas, creating bottlenecks and hazards for both commuters and vehicle users. For example, the Thirumala Dhaba bus stop on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road in Yelahanka is situated right at a sharp turn, obstructing visibility and causing difficulties for vehicles approaching from behind. These issues highlight the need for a Bengaluru bus stop relocation 2025, to reduce congestion and improve traffic safety.

Residents have also expressed concerns about the placement of bus stops in key locations. Vismitha K., a Malleshpalya resident, pointed out issues with a bus stop at BEML Gate, which is located at a signal and causes traffic delays. The lack of bus shelters in such busy areas, despite the presence of tech parks and PSUs, has been a longstanding problem.

This issue has been under discussion since 2015, with many bus stops in the city located in areas that impede smooth traffic flow. Bus drivers also face challenges, particularly with newer electric buses. A BMTC bus driver on Route 365 explained, "In the new buses, the doors won’t open unless the bus is fully stopped. During peak hours, stopping at these locations is difficult, and vehicles behind us honk and scold us for causing traffic jams."

In 2024, BMTC and BTP identified 52 bus stops that require relocation, including major intersections like Silk Board junction, ITPL bus stop, and Thirumala Dhaba junction. Some bus stops, such as those in Goraguntepalya and Hebbal, have already been moved a few meters to reduce congestion. However, due to space constraints, not all bus stops can be shifted easily. "We can only move bus stops up to 50 meters from their original locations, which makes finding suitable space challenging," said M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

As part of its broader effort to improve Bengaluru public transport and traffic management, BBMP has also introduced bus bays on several main roads. However, these bus bays are often underused by drivers, which leads to problems for commuters. In places like Mehkri Circle and Swami Vivekananda metro station, buses frequently stop on the main road instead of in the designated bus bays, causing delays and safety concerns for passengers.

The BBMP bus stop overhaul in Bengaluru aims to address these longstanding issues by ensuring that bus stops are better aligned with the city’s traffic management needs. The Bengaluru commuters bus stop changes will help alleviate congestion, reduce accidents, and enhance the overall efficiency of the city’s public transport system. This is a key step in the ongoing effort to improve BBMP transport infrastructure and support Bengaluru's public transport improvement initiatives.