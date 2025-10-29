Be the Lamp: Carrying the Spirit of Diwali Forward

Live
Bengaluru: Diwali has passed. The lamps have faded, the sweets are almost gone, and the glittering lights that filled our homes are slowly giving way to routine. Yet one question remains — did we really feel lighter inside, or was it only brighter outside?
Every Diwali, cities light up with grandeur — sparkling lights, overflowing shopping carts, and perfectly arranged décor. We celebrate abundance through what we can show. But in this race to shine outside, many are quietly burning out inside. It’s time we ask a deeper question: has wealth replaced well-being in our idea of prosperity?
For generations, Diwali has symbolised the victory of light over darkness — not just in homes, but within us. Yet over time, the festival has become more about perfection than peace. Every lamp lit and every sweet shared is often meant to impress, not express.
Across India, young people are rethinking what success and happiness truly mean. The brighter the screens get, the dimmer our minds become. Diwali reminds us to return to the real light — the one that brings peace, clarity, and connection.
The festival may be over, but its message continues. Every festival is meant to connect us — to people, to gratitude, and to truth. But when we over-plan, over-buy, and over-share, we disconnect from the very spirit of celebration.
In my sessions, I often say, “Life Is All Positive – Negativity Doesn’t Exist.” Diwali is not just a holiday; it’s a reminder to clear not only our homes but also our hearts. The real darkness is not outside; it’s the stress, comparison, and pressure we carry within.
So, as the lights fade, keep the spirit alive with small daily acts:
* Gift time. Sit with family, share stories, and truly be present.
* Gift gratitude. Say thank you — not for formality, but for connection.
* Gift care. Check on someone who might need your light.
Diwali may have passed, but its purpose remains — to remind us that true prosperity lies not in what we possess, but in what we release.
Let your calm be the sparkle, your kindness the gift, and your peace the true sign of success. Because the richest person isn’t the one with the brightest home — but the one who carries light within. This year, don’t let your light fade with the festival. Be the lamp.( Authored by Deek Parassini, Truth-based Global Transformational Guide and Founder of LIAP Foundation)