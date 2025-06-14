BeautyXperience 2025 Debuts in Style at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia hosted BeautyXperience 2025, a dazzling three-day celebration that brought the best of global beauty, expert artistry, and live entertainment together under one roof. From June 13 to 15, the Fan Park at Phoenix Mall of Asia transformed into Bengaluru’s premier luxury beauty destination, attracting enthusiasts, professionals, and trendsetters from across the city.

The extravaganza was launched with unmatched glamour by Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who set the tone for an unforgettable weekend of style, sophistication, and indulgence. Her star-studded inauguration marked BeautyXperience as a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, celebrating the art and innovation of beauty.

Attendees explored the largest collection of beauty brand stores housed within Phoenix Mall of Asia, which proudly hosts the city’s most extensive selection of international beauty labels. The event featured specially curated showcases from select iconic brands, bringing exclusive launches, limited-edition collections, and the latest in beauty innovation to the forefront.

The evening welcomed guests into a world of pop-up beauty bars, skin consultations, mini makeovers, fragrance lounges, and exclusive product sampling by the world’s most coveted beauty houses. A LIVE masterclass by makeup expert Gauri Kapoor set the tone for the days to follow, offering insights into seasonal trends and expert techniques. The night culminated with a soulful live performance by StringFisher, adding rhythm to the revelry.

While launching the BeautyXperience 2025, actress Neha Sharma shared, “Beauty is deeply personal, and that’s what makes BeautyXperience so powerful. It’s a space where creativity, confidence, and individuality come alive through the lens of beauty. I’m honoured to be part of a celebration that brings global excellence together with personal expression, all in one unforgettable experience.”

Commenting on the occasion, Ritu Mehta, Centre Director, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Sr. VP Marketing South, said, “BeautyXperience 2025 is more than an event, it’s a sensorial journey into the evolving world of beauty. From global icons to homegrown innovators, we’ve brought together the best in beauty to create a space where luxury meets learning, and aspiration transforms into experience. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, we are proud to curate an environment that empowers every guest to discover, indulge, and express themselves in the most immersive way.”

The celebration is set to continue over the weekend with expert-led sessions by celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekar on Saturday and beauty educator Bhumika Bahl on Sunday. Adding to the lineup are brand-led masterclasses by NYKAA, Shiseido, Tira, Sephora, Typsy Beauty, and Laura Mercier, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with international beauty leaders and explore emerging trends up close. Guests can also explore the latest collections and global launches from marquee brands including Dior, Shiseido, Estée Lauder, Sephora, Laura Mercier, Jo Malone London, MAC, and more. The experience is further elevated by fashion-forward showcases and beauty-tech innovations, bringing the future of beauty into focus through hands-on demos and curated experiences.

With live performances by Kanya on Saturday and The Fernandes Trio on Sunday, BeautyXperience 2025 promises to close each day on a high note, infusing the city’s most glamorous beauty celebration with rhythm, style, and unforgettable moments.