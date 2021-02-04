BEL, BPL Medical Tech to cooperate in medical products

Bengaluru: Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd entered into an MoU here on Thursday for co-operation in the field of medical products and solutions to provide affordable health care and also to leverage the policy initiatives of the Indian government, such as Make in India.



Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex), BEL, and Sunil Khurana, CEO & Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of senior officers of both the companies at Aero India.

BEL and BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd are keen to co-operate and work together pursuant to which necessary manufacturing ToT and licence will be issued to BEL by BPL Medical to enable manufacture and sale of patient monitoring systems and C-ARM Surgical Imaging System.

BEL also entered into an offset contract with Joint Stock Company Rosoboronexport, Russia, for setting up industrial facilities for the manufacture of a wide range of aviation hoses at BEL Optronic Devices Limited, Pune, a subsidiary of BEL.

Suresh Kumar K V, General Manager, Technology Planning, BEL, exchanged the contract documents with Vadim Belyaev, Deputy Head, Offset Division, JSC Rosoboron, in the presence of M V Gowtama, CMD, BEL, and Irina Ryazantseva, Coordinator, Offset Programmes.

Setting up of industrial facilities under the contract for manufacture of aviation hoses is fully consistent with the government of India's 'Make in India' programme. As a result of the implementation of the offset project, BEL will obtain a cost-effective, state-of-the-art technology based on modern production and testing machinery and proven technological processes manufacturing high-quality aviation hoses certified for international standards for all types of aircraft operating in India. The active operation of numerous aircraft of the Indian Air Force creates constant demand for aviation hoses, which are consumables in nature.