Belagavi: Ex-serviceman celebrated b'day of dead wife before poisoning 4 kids, himself

Belagavi: More shocking details are emerging from the suicide case reported in Belagavi district of Karnataka. According to police, the husband, not being able to cope with the death of his wife, had celebrated her birthday before poisoning his four children and himself.

Gopala Hadimani (46), a retired soldier was found dead along with his children Sowmya Hadimani (19), Shwetha Hadimani (16), Saakshi Hadimani (11) and Srujan Hadimani (8) at his residence in Boragal village in Hukkeri taluk on Saturday. According to police, Jayashree, the wife of Gopala Hadimani who was infected with Covid-19, died due to Black Fungus on July 6.

Gopala suffered deep depression after the death of his wife. He had celebrated the birthday of his wife Jayashree with his children on Friday night.

The police said that after the celebrations, he gave water mixed with poison to his children and later he also consumed it. He had left a note stating that 'no one is responsible for the death of his children and himself'. He had also kept Rs 20,000 cash beside the note for the final rites to be conducted. Relatives and neighbours remembered that the children were excited to go to schools which were reopening from Monday. Until now the state has reported 41 deaths due to Covid-19 depression, including five deaths that came to light on Saturday. The deaths have happened due to the fear of infection, losing dear ones and financial loss due to pandemic. Udupi district tops the deaths related to Covid depression with 11 cases while Bengaluru is in the second position with 9 deaths.

The Karnataka government while taking a serious note of the deaths due to Covid depression has appealed to people not to lose hope and take extreme steps. Govind Karjol, Minister for Water Resources, who is also in-charge of Belagavi district has made the appeal.