Belagavi Police Deny Rumours of RSS-Led Attack on Colonel Sophia Qureshi’s In-Laws’ Home

Belagavi: Belagavi district police have refuted viral social media claims that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attacked the residence of Colonel Sophia Qureshi’s father-in-law in the Gokak taluk of Karnataka.

The rumour, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, originated from a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as Aneesuddin. The post alleged that an RSS-led mob had targeted the house of Gaus Saab Bagewadi, Colonel Qureshi’s father-in-law, in Konnur village.

Dr Bhimashankar Gulled, Superintendent of Police (SP), Belagavi, dismissed the claims as “completely false” and urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation. “There was no such attack. This is fake news. We appeal to the public to verify facts and not be misled by such posts,” he told reporters.

Despite the rumour being unsubstantiated, police deployed personnel outside the Bagewadi residence in Konnur as a precautionary measure. Gokak Circle Police Inspector Suresh R.B. visited the location and reviewed the situation. Officers advised the family to avoid unnecessary contact with visitors while the area remains under tight police surveillance.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army and the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent abroad for a military exercise. The baseless rumour stirred significant online speculation and drew public attention to the village residence.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the misleading post and initiate action against those responsible for spreading false information intended to create unrest.