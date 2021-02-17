Bengaluru: 103 residents of apartment test positive

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, 103 residents of an apartment in Bommanahalli in Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19 after a recent party in the complex. Speaking to the media, N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said 103 of the 1,052 residents of the apartment have tested positive. "We have tested 1,052 residents of the apartment. One positive person is in hospital and others are in home quarantine. The BBMP has put in place various measures, including isolating and quarantining those who have tested positive and we have intensified contact tracing." According to the reports, BBMP has sent samples to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to find the variant of the virus. It's learnt that 96 of the people who have tested positive are above the age of 60 years. BBMP has kept a watch on people with comorbidity, elderly, pregnant women and children in the apartment. According to conformed sources, the residents got to know that the infection had spread after some of them got themselves tested before a trip to Dehradun. On February 10 their test results came positive and immediately they alerted the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the apartment.