Bengaluru: 6,034 beds reserved in private medical colleges for Covid-19 treatment says Minister Dr K.Sudhakar

Bengaluru: As many as 6,034 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 treatment in private medical colleges in Bengaluru. 1,135 more beds will be reversed soon, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

A meeting held with management of private medical colleges in Bengaluru was convened in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday in the presence of Home Minister BS Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

Speaking after the meeting, Sudhakar claimed that except in Mother and Child Hospitals and non-covid emergency hospitals, all other teaching hospitals reserved 75% of beds for Covid treatment.

On vaccine drive, he said, "We are in constant touch with the Central government regarding supply of vaccines. Now we have a stock of about 5 lakh doses. So far we have administered more than one crore doses of vaccine in the State. State government has ordered two crore doses of vaccine and we are expecting to receive one more consignment by May 15."

According to the reports from the health department, final year MBBS and nursing students will be provided special allowance and credits for taking up Covid related duties. They will be considered as corona warriors and accorded priority in vaccination.

"The government will also provide risk allowance to all those involved in Covid related work. All teaching hospitals have been directed to focus on reducing fatality rate, conduct detailed audits and provide quality treatment, said the minister.