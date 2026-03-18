Bengaluru airport height restrictions hindering development works, should be reviewed: Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the height restrictions imposed on buildings around HAL Airport, Jakkur Aerodrome, the Indian Air Force base, and the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are hindering development works, and a request has been made to the Union Civil Aviation Minister to review these restrictions.

Addressing the media after meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Shivakumar said: "We discussed the building height restrictions with the Civil Aviation Ministry and HAL authorities. In cities such as Hyderabad and Mumbai, the height limits are comparatively lower. We have requested that Bengaluru also have similar limits as in other cities."

"Because of these restrictions, citizens in Bengaluru are reluctant to opt for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR). As a result, the government is also losing revenue. The Central government itself advises us to reduce FAR and increase premium FAR. Therefore, we need to take several decisions in this regard, and that is why we met the Union Minister," he said.

"Union Minister Naidu has said that he will speak with the Defence Minister. Our officials have also held discussions with HAL authorities. I will also seek time to meet the Defence Minister and explain our issues. We will find a solution for the development of Bengaluru," he said.

"Minister N.S. Boseraju, Karnataka's Special Representative in Delhi, T.B. Jayachandra, and I met the Civil Aviation Minister today. Bengaluru is growing rapidly, and traffic congestion needs to be addressed. Residential layouts are expanding in the outskirts, and vehicle numbers are increasing. Within the city, there are the HAL Airport, Jakkur Aerodrome, the Air Force base at Yelahanka and Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli. Due to these airports, constructing tall buildings in the surrounding areas is not possible," he said.

"I have been trying to build a Skydeck for the past two and a half years. Now we have decided to construct it at Kempegowda Layout. It cannot be built within a 20 km radius of the airport. NGF was a good location for the Skydeck as it had metro connectivity. Another suggestion was to build it near Sompura Circle along NICE Road. However, the NICE authorities did not cooperate. We will decide what action needs to be taken regarding NICE. They did not provide the required no-objection certificate. Those who do not cooperate with the government will receive an appropriate response," he said.

“The Union Minister has said that they are studying international guidelines and the rules followed in other cities in the country. A meeting will be held within a week, and our officials have also been asked to participate. With the upcoming Bengaluru Business Corridor, landowners affected by land acquisition may want to construct buildings on their properties. Height restrictions would create difficulties for them,” he said.

“Regarding the second international airport, the Centre has sent its opinion stating that the state government should identify the location. We have two or three options, and our government will discuss the pros and cons before taking a decision. After I return to Bengaluru, I will examine the Centre’s communication. I raised this matter with the Union Minister, keeping Bengaluru’s future in mind. The responsibility for developing the new airport will be handled by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil," he said.