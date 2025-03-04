Bengaluru Auto Driver Smashes Car Window in Viral Road Rage Video

A video capturing a violent road rage incident in Bengaluru has gone viral, showing an auto-rickshaw driver smashing a car window and engaging in a heated verbal exchange with the driver. The footage has sparked widespread debate over rising traffic-related violence in the city.

Following the video's circulation, Bengaluru Police swiftly intervened. Commercial Street Police Station issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), affirming their commitment to curbing road rage incidents. “Zero tolerance for road rage. Our team acted immediately, and PAR 02/2025 has been registered against the accused. Reckless behavior on the road endangers lives—drive responsibly,” the statement read.

While the exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear, the video shows the auto driver forcefully breaking the car’s window, escalating tensions on the busy Bengaluru street. Eyewitnesses reported a heated argument preceding the act, but the trigger for the altercation is still under investigation.

The footage has ignited discussions on social media, with users expressing frustration over increasing aggression on Bengaluru’s roads. Some commended the police for their prompt action, while others demanded stricter penalties for such behavior.

One user remarked, “Good job, Bengaluru Police. The auto drivers in the city have become a menace, mistreating both locals and outsiders.” Another user called for stronger deterrents, suggesting, “Laws need revision. Impounding vehicles of offenders would be more effective than temporary arrests.”

Some users questioned whether authorities would have acted similarly had the incident not been recorded. “Would the police have taken the same action if this wasn’t caught on camera?” one user asked.



