Bengaluru Bank Employee Killed By Speeding Bike During Lunch Break, CCTV Captures Final Moments

A routine lunch break ended in tragedy in Bengaluru after a 26-year-old bank employee was struck and killed by a speeding motorcycle, with CCTV footage shedding light on the moments leading up to the accident.

The incident took place around 12:45 pm on Tuesday outside an HDFC Bank home loan office. The victim, identified as Yogeshwari, had stepped out during her lunch break when the motorcycle hit her at high speed.

Surveillance camera visuals from the area show the two-wheeler racing down the road moments before the collision. In the footage, Yogeshwari is seen crossing the street when she notices the approaching bike and attempts to run to safety. Despite her effort, the motorcycle crashes into her within seconds.

The impact caused panic in the area, prompting office staff and passersby to rush to her aid. Traffic along the stretch was briefly disrupted as people gathered at the scene.

Yogeshwari was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors tried to save her. However, she later succumbed to her injuries at around 11:30 pm the same day.

Police have registered an FIR against the motorcycle rider and are investigating the role of overspeeding and possible negligence. Further inquiry into the incident is ongoing.