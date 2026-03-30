Bengaluru-based proptech startup House of Hancet 108 plans national expansion with tech-driven model

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based proptech startup House of Hancet 108 has announced plans to expand its operations across major Indian cities, leveraging a technology-enabled design and build model aimed at streamlining residential construction.

Currently operating in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mysuru, the company is positioning itself as an integrated solution provider in the housing segment by combining architecture, interior design, and construction services under a single framework. The startup focuses on addressing long-standing inefficiencies in India’s largely unorganised home construction sector.

House of Hancet 108 uses digital planning systems, structured workflows, and centralized project coordination to bring transparency and predictability to home projects. Its model is designed to reduce dependency on multiple vendors, a common challenge faced by homeowners, while improving cost control and project timelines.

“Our goal is to simplify home construction by introducing structured processes and technology-backed execution,” said Sandeep, Group CEO of the company. “We want to make the experience more transparent, efficient, and customer-centric.”

The startup caters to urban homeowners undertaking new constructions, renovations, and interior fit-outs. With rising demand for turnkey solutions and organised project management, the company sees strong growth potential in expanding its services to other fast-growing urban markets.

Unlike traditional design firms, House of Hancet 108 plans to scale through a process-led approach, focusing on quality control, standardized execution, and digital oversight. This model aims to ensure consistency in service delivery across different cities.

As India’s proptech ecosystem continues to evolve, the company aims to contribute to the broader shift toward organised and technology-integrated housing solutions. Its phased expansion strategy is expected to target key metropolitan and emerging residential hubs in the coming years.

With increasing urbanisation and demand for efficient housing solutions, startups like House of Hancet 108 are playing a crucial role in redefining how homes are designed and built in India.