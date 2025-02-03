Bengaluru Biker Racks Up Rs 1.61 Lakh in Fines, Still on the Roads

A motorist in Bengaluru has amassed unpaid traffic fines totaling Rs 1.61 lakh but continues to ride freely, raising concerns among citizens about enforcement measures. Frustrated by the apparent lack of action, residents are questioning why authorities have not yet seized the vehicle despite repeated violations.

The issue came to light when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared details about the mounting fines associated with the two-wheeler. The user, identified as Shibam, had been monitoring the penalties imposed on the vehicle and noted that the total had surged from Rs 1,05,500 last year to Rs 1,61,000.

The post included photos showing the rider violating traffic rules, such as operating the vehicle without a helmet. Additionally, a screenshot from the Traffic Challan Payment app highlighted the accumulated fines.

In response to the viral post, Bengaluru City Traffic Police acknowledged the issue on X. Their official response stated, “Noted, we will take necessary action.” However, specific steps to enforce compliance or seize the vehicle were not immediately detailed.

The situation has ignited a debate on X, with many users questioning the effectiveness of traffic law enforcement in the city. Some suggested that the fine amount may soon exceed the value of the scooter, prompting the rider to abandon it altogether. Others called for stricter measures, with one user emphasizing that an FIR should be filed and penalties recovered through legal proceedings.

Another individual expressed dissatisfaction with how traffic violations are handled, stating, “Authorities are not taking this seriously. I reported similar cases months ago, yet no concrete action has been taken. Even if marked as resolved, new violations will continue.