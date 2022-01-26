Bengaluru: Bommai rubbishes defection rumours, says ministers committed to work as team

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rubbished the reports of discontent within the party and said that no leader from BJP was jumping ship.

The appointment of district in-charge ministers has been done after discussion with all the ministers. They are all united and there is no discontent. "We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the government in the most appropriate way," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons here on Tuesday.

Replying to a question about appointment of district in-charge minister for Bengaluru Rural district, Bommai said, "it is the national policy of our party to assign the districts which are not the native district of the ministers. There is no discontent about this decision. The speculations regarding the issue is far from truth."

Responding to State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar's reported claims of many BJP MLAs preparing to quit the party and join the Congress, Bommai said, "A sense of insecurity is haunting the Congress. Two top leaders of the party are issuing statements with big claims. There is no question of any one from BJP jumping the ship. We have many who quit the Congress and joined us. Refusing to engage in political interpretations, Bommai said, "You will see the effects of all these developments very soon. Just wait and watch, BJP will gain further strength in the coming days."