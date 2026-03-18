Bengaluru building height limits near airports under review, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to reconsider building height restrictions around Bengaluru’s airports, stating that the existing limits are hindering urban development and revenue generation.

Speaking to the media after meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Shivakumar said the restrictions imposed around key aviation zones such as HAL Airport, Jakkur Aerodrome, Yelahanka Air Force Station, and Kempegowda International Airport are affecting infrastructure growth in the city.

He pointed out that compared to cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, Bengaluru has stricter height regulations, which are discouraging developers from opting for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR). “This is also impacting government revenue. We have requested the Centre to review these norms and bring parity with other metropolitan cities,” he said.

The Deputy CM added that the Union Minister has assured discussions with the Defence Ministry, as several of these restrictions involve defence establishments. Shivakumar said he would also seek an appointment with the Defence Minister to further present the state’s concerns.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s rapid expansion and increasing traffic congestion, he said the government is exploring multiple infrastructure solutions, including the development of a second international airport. “The Centre has asked the state to identify a suitable location. We have shortlisted a few options and will take a final decision after evaluating all aspects,” he said, adding that Industries Minister M.B. Patil will oversee the project.

On the proposed skydeck project, Shivakumar said efforts to construct it near NGF were unsuccessful due to lack of cooperation from NICE authorities. The government is now planning to develop it at Kempegowda Layout. “Those who do not cooperate with the government will have to face appropriate action,” he warned.

Responding to political questions, he clarified that maintaining discipline among MLAs is the responsibility of the Chief Minister. He also said that candidates for the upcoming by-elections will be finalised within the next two to three days after consultations with party leaders and submission of reports to the high command.

On recent political developments in Assam, Shivakumar expressed surprise over a senior Congress leader switching sides, stating that such exits are a setback but asserting that the people of Assam are looking for change.