Bengaluru city MPs demand extension of Namma Metro timings till 11 Pm

Bengaluru: Parliament members from Bengaluru have demanded extension of Metro services in the city till 11 pm. They expressed their displeasure over the 'indifferent' attitude of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) despite the public demanding the extension of timings.



All other modes of transport such as BMTC, KSRTC and Aviation, operate till midnight. The MPs questioned what a legitimate model our Metro service was.

Speaking on the issue, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P.C. Mohan said, "When the Covid is showing signs of decline, it is not advisable to continue with the restrictions. Moreover, It's not a free service. The people of the city work till late in the night.

Their day-to-day business and shopping are still after office hours. The public shop after 8 pm after finishing their work. If Metro does not provide services to facilitate people's commuting at this time, what is its use?"

"Namma metro service in the city was previously available till 11 pm. I have also told BMRCL Managing Director not to limit it to 8 pm. I have also brought to the attention of the State government. I will also talk about this with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri," said P C Mohan.

"Covid-19 cases have decreased while more and more people are commuting freely in the city. So it is a good idea to extend Namma Metro service timings.

BMTC operates its services without restrictions. KSRTC buses also ply. The train service is also available, airplanes are also flying. So what is the problem for BMRCL to expand the Metro Rail service. I urge BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez to extend Namma Metro service period," said Mohan.

Workers in various factories, including garments, rely on the Metro to go to work in the morning. It is better if the Metro service starts before 7 am. Metro service should be restored to pre-Covid days. Only the Metro service timings is cut short and other transports are not having a problem, said, DK Suresh, MP, Bangalore Rural.

The city is also busy 24x7 with so many activities taking place. A public transport system is available 24 hours a day in any international city.

It is also the dream of the chief minister to further develop Bengaluru and make it an international city, said Tejasvi Surya, Bangalore South MP.

He added, It has also been noted that Namma Metro is shutting down operations early in the evening.

I will urge Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to ensure that fullest Metro service is available. Its service is shut down at 8 pm due to Covid. Bangalore Metro trains can also run on full scale like other services.