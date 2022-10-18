Bengaluru: Civic authority taking all precautions to move up in ranking

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city has been ranked poorly in the Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan 2022 ranking list. The preparations are already being made for the Swachh Sarvekshan Abhiyan of 2023 by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) , and it has been decided to lay more emphasis on dry and wet waste and waste water (leachate) management.



Whereas, Bengaluru has so far performed poorly in the Swachh Survey Campaign, which organizes a competition between the cities to create a clean city, it has not fared well in the ongoing campaign since 2016. Especially this time, Bengaluru has got the 43rd rank among the 45 cities in the category in which it competed. Despite spending Rs 1000 crore annually on waste management, allegations are being heard that BBMP has neglected to make the city clean. Therefore, with a view to getting a good rank by 2023, a plan is being made to take action to prevent the appearance of waste in public. Along with that, more emphasis is being given to leachate treatment.

The competitions for the 2023 Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan will begin from November. In the background, the team assigned by the center will reach the city and observe the environment here. In addition, points will be given based on checking the black spot where waste is stored on the city's roadside, waste collection and treatment and other issues. Besides, the extent of leachate management and the recycling method of the water obtained after its treatment is also observed. BBMP has to prepare for all this right away.

BBMP has conducted a new tender process for waste management. It includes elements that complement the Swachh Survey campaign. Factors are included to prevent leakage of waste water into public spaces during waste disposal, mainly reducing black spots. Along with waste collection and disposal, the BBMP officials have also thought about the adequate use of treatment plants.

Out of the existing 7 treatment units, 5 units are functioning and more than 1,000 tons of waste is being processed. Discussions have been held to make the remaining two units functional and process more than 1,500 tonnes of wet waste. Apart from that, waste treatment at the ward level has also been thought about.

` 10 crore spent on creating awareness

Along with the actions of BBMP, the opinion expressed by the people is also important. Every time people point to the cleanliness of Bengaluru, that is where the city scores less marks. Therefore, this time BBMP has decided to implement many methods to create awareness among the people. It has been decided to carry out publicity mainly in BMTC bus and other places, street plays, installation of lighting in BBMP towers, organizing workshops in schools, FM, print, visual media and social media. Around Rs 10 crores are being spent for all these works.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath said, In the 2022 Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan, Bengaluru has been ranked 43 out of 45 cities with more than 10 lakh population. The city, which was ranked 28th in 2021, saw a drop of 15 places this time. Preparations are already underway for the Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan 2023. Major emphasis is given to waste and leachate treatment. A discussion has also been held with the authorities regarding this. All measures will be taken to get the title of Swachh Nagar by formulating an outline soon.