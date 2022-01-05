Bengaluru College Wanted To Disasociate Themselves From The Enquiry Of 'Bulli Bai' Case

Authorities at Bengaluru's Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering attempted to disassociate themselves from the inquiry into one of their students, Vishal Kumar Jha, who was detained this week by Mumbai police in relation with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.



According to a college administrator, Vishal Kumar Jha was a second-year civil engineering student at the Bengaluru institution. The official, on the other hand, did not want to facilitate any links between the college and the Vishal inquiry. They don't want their institution's name to be associated with this. They mentioned that they did not bring certain things into the picture unless they are proven. The official stated that Internally, they are not considering taking any action at this time.

Vishal started his second year of college classes on October 4th. Their encounters with him have been minimal, and he has been enrolled in third semester classes since October 4. He was a day student with below-minimum attendance in our records. In our college, he was peaceful and had no disciplinary concerns.

The college learned about the probe when Mumbai police arrived on January 3 looking for Vishal while he was in class, according to the official. When the police came to the institution on January 3 and asked for him, they learned about the probe. We don't want to stymie the probe or jeopardise the candidate's prospects.

As per the official, Vishal's probe had nothing to do with his academics. According to the officials, they didn't have much communication with him. Vishal is one of the people being examined by Mumbai cops in relation to the Bulli Bai app, which was launched on January 1. The app had posted personal information, including images, of a large number of Muslim women with the goal of virtual 'auctioning' them.

Under sections 354-D, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Mumbai police have filed a case against the app's developers and Twitter handles that advertised the app. Vishal, a 21-year-old man, was the case's initial arrest. Meanwhile, two more people, Shweta Singh, 18, and Mayank Rawal, 21, were apprehended in Uttarakhand.