Bengaluru Dance Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor in Car

A 28-year-old dance teacher, identified as Bharathi Kannan, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl inside his vehicle. The incident occurred on May 24 in the Kadugodi area.

According to police, Kannan stopped his car near the minor while she was walking on the roadside. He introduced himself as a dance instructor and lured her into the vehicle under the pretext of discussing dance class details.

Once the girl entered the vehicle, Kannan reportedly locked the doors and drove some distance. During this time, he allegedly behaved inappropriately and touched her in a sexual manner. After the assault, he dropped her back at the same location.

The girl informed her parents about the incident upon returning home. A police complaint was filed, and the accused was subsequently arrested. An investigation is underway.