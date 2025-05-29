Live
- One dies as lorry ploughs into commuters in TN's Chengalpattu, several injured
- Knives out in Congress over Op Sindoor outreach, Udit Raj-Shashi Tharoor spat heats up
- How Ashok Choppadandi’s Data Architecture Transformed a $28B Financial Institution
- Nourish Your Skin with These DIY Body Scrubs for a Glowing Complexion
- iPhone 16 Tops Global Sales in Q1 2025, Outselling All Android Rivals
- Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson team up for wild action-comedy The Pickup, releasing globally on Prime Video this August
- Yash vs Ranbir: grand action begins in the epic 'Ramayana'
- India’s defence production surges to all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore: Rajnath Singh
- Myanmar's health ministry prepares measures to prevent diarrhea during rainy season
- GTA VI Price Debate: Will Fans Pay $100 for the Most Anticipated Game?
Bengaluru Dance Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor in Car
A 28-year-old dance teacher, Bharathi Kannan, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl inside his car in the Kadugodi area on May 24.
A 28-year-old dance teacher, identified as Bharathi Kannan, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl inside his vehicle. The incident occurred on May 24 in the Kadugodi area.
According to police, Kannan stopped his car near the minor while she was walking on the roadside. He introduced himself as a dance instructor and lured her into the vehicle under the pretext of discussing dance class details.
Once the girl entered the vehicle, Kannan reportedly locked the doors and drove some distance. During this time, he allegedly behaved inappropriately and touched her in a sexual manner. After the assault, he dropped her back at the same location.
The girl informed her parents about the incident upon returning home. A police complaint was filed, and the accused was subsequently arrested. An investigation is underway.