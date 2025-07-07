  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bengaluru district reclaims encroached govt land worth Rs 50 crore in major drive

Bengaluru district reclaims encroached govt land worth Rs 50 crore in major drive
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Ina major crackdown on land encroachments, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has reclaimed over 8 acres of government land worth...

Bengaluru: Ina major crackdown on land encroachments, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has reclaimed over 8 acres of government land worth approximately Rs 50.05 crore from illegal occupation across various taluks on Friday.

The operation, led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, was carried out simultaneously across multiple locations under the supervision of respective tahsildars. Encroachments on gomala (grazing lands), burial grounds, pathways, and community spaces were cleared in a coordinated drive.

Among the key recoveries: In KR Puram hobli of Bengaluru East taluk, 0.04 gunta of gundu topu land in Kodigehalli village, valued at ₹2.5 crore, was reclaimed; in Varthur hobli’s Valepura village, 0.20 gunta of gomala land worth ₹5 crore was freed from encroachment; Anekal taluk saw the clearance of 0.01 gunta of gomala land in Ramanayakanahalli, Sarjapur hobli, valued at ₹35,000; in Bengaluru South, 0.01 gunta of encroached burial ground land in Parappana Agrahara village was cleared, along with 0.18 gunta of gundu topu in Vajrahalli village, worth around ₹25 crore and in Tavarekere hobli, encroachments were cleared from a pathway between Jogerahalli and Naganahalli villages, totaling 0.15 gunta, valued at ₹45,000.

Further north, in Dasanapura hobli of Bengaluru North taluk, authorities recovered 2 acres and 0.22 gunta of gomala land in Bommashettihalli village worth ₹5.1 crore, and smaller tracts in Venkattapura and Hosahalligollarapalya villages. In Yelahanka taluk, 3 acres and 0.22 gunta of land in Kakolu village, Hesaraghatta hobli, valued at ₹10.5 crore, was reclaimed.

According to officials,these actions are part of an ongoing effort to reclaim public land and protect government property from encroachment. Further drives are expected in the coming weeks.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick