Bengaluru district reclaims encroached govt land worth Rs 50 crore in major drive

Bengaluru: Ina major crackdown on land encroachments, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has reclaimed over 8 acres of government land worth approximately Rs 50.05 crore from illegal occupation across various taluks on Friday.

The operation, led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, was carried out simultaneously across multiple locations under the supervision of respective tahsildars. Encroachments on gomala (grazing lands), burial grounds, pathways, and community spaces were cleared in a coordinated drive.

Among the key recoveries: In KR Puram hobli of Bengaluru East taluk, 0.04 gunta of gundu topu land in Kodigehalli village, valued at ₹2.5 crore, was reclaimed; in Varthur hobli’s Valepura village, 0.20 gunta of gomala land worth ₹5 crore was freed from encroachment; Anekal taluk saw the clearance of 0.01 gunta of gomala land in Ramanayakanahalli, Sarjapur hobli, valued at ₹35,000; in Bengaluru South, 0.01 gunta of encroached burial ground land in Parappana Agrahara village was cleared, along with 0.18 gunta of gundu topu in Vajrahalli village, worth around ₹25 crore and in Tavarekere hobli, encroachments were cleared from a pathway between Jogerahalli and Naganahalli villages, totaling 0.15 gunta, valued at ₹45,000.

Further north, in Dasanapura hobli of Bengaluru North taluk, authorities recovered 2 acres and 0.22 gunta of gomala land in Bommashettihalli village worth ₹5.1 crore, and smaller tracts in Venkattapura and Hosahalligollarapalya villages. In Yelahanka taluk, 3 acres and 0.22 gunta of land in Kakolu village, Hesaraghatta hobli, valued at ₹10.5 crore, was reclaimed.

According to officials,these actions are part of an ongoing effort to reclaim public land and protect government property from encroachment. Further drives are expected in the coming weeks.



