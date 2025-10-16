Live
Bengaluru Doctor Allegedly Killed Wife Using Anesthesia Within a Year of Marriage
Bengaluru crime news: Mahendra Reddy 32, who was an agro-surgeon in the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, was alleged to have utilized his profound understanding about the body to save the life of a patient, but rather to take away one. His expertise, which could have served as a means of healing, was instead an instrument against his wife.
A little over six months following Bengaluru doctor murder case aged 28 authorities have said Mahendra had planned crime in Bengaluru with a sly wit, utilizing his medical expertise as well as the intimate knowledge of Kruthika's medical condition in a previous report from HT.
"Doctor kills wife anesthesia. He knew of her vulnerability to illness and knowingly exploited them" claimed Whitefield DCP M Parashuram.
A Calculated Plan
According to the police report, the plot was first revealed on April 21st the 21st, when Mahendra handed Kruthika the intravenous (IV) medication at their house, claiming it was to relieve gastric discomfort. The following day, he took Kruthika to the parents' house at Marathahalli under the pretense of rest. He returned in the evening to administer a second IV dose, according to the report by PTI.
On the 23rd of April Kruthika reported feeling pain in the IV site. Mahendra was reportedly advised her via WhatsApp not to take it out and promised her a second dose later that night. Around 9:45 pm the doctor walked into her bedroom and administered the shot.
From Tragedy to Suspicion
What was initially thought to be a medical crisis soon turned into Karnataka murder case 2025 investigation into the criminality of Kruthika's father K. Muni Reddy, filed an accusation.
"Our daughter believed that her marriage was based by love and trust. Bengaluru doctor investigation that could be used for saving people's lives used on her" He said in exclamating the family's shock and sorrow.