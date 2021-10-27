Bengaluru : Engineering student ends life, calls for overhaul of education system in video

Bengaluru : An engineering student from Hassan has ended his life after making an appeal through a video to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vice Chancellors of universities to change the existing education system in Karnataka.

The student has been identified as Hemanth Gowda (20), a resident of Arsikere town. The incident took place on Monday night and the police recovered the video on Tuesday. In the 13. 21-minute video, Hemanth Gowda asks the Chief Minister, Vice-Chancellors and prominent leaders of all parties to overhaul the present education system.

Hemanth said the present education system was of no use. He also appealed that his video should be uploaded on news channels and social media platforms. He also requested his family to donate his organs. Hemanth Gowda requested that his final rites should take place in the presence of the Chief Minister, Education Minister and religious seers.

The youth thanked his female friend and asked her to take part in his final rites. He apologised to his parents for taking his life. Hemanth hanged himself in his hostel room. The police are investigating the case. Reacting to this on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "Now the society is reforming. It will take some time. I respect the feeling of the student. But he should not have taken such decision."

"In the National Education Policy (NEP), there is an opportunity for those who are interested in any field and they can choose a career in school itself. We will see an improvement in 10 years," Ashwath Narayan said. "Hemanth could have shared his opinion, but should not have lost his life. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss," the minister added.

Hemanth said in the video that there should not be any discrimination on the basis of one's profession. "How does it matters what job one does? One can be a scavenger. All should be treated equally," Hemanth said.