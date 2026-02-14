Bengaluru FC sets tone ahead of new Indian Super League season

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC laid down a marker for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at its Season Opener Press Conference held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The club outlined its strategic roadmap for the 2026 league phase, emphasising consistency, defensive organisation and a proactive attacking style of play. Head Coach Renedy Singh and forward Ryan Williams addressed the media, sharing insights into pre-season preparations, squad morale and expectations ahead of the opening fixture against Sporting Club Delhi on February 15.

With a 13-match league campaign ahead, Renedy Singh stressed the importance of maintaining balance and approaching the season one match at a time.

“The players have worked very hard over the past few weeks and are fully prepared for the challenge ahead. It’s a 13-match season, but our focus is on taking it one game at a time, starting from tomorrow. Football is about maintaining the right balance — we want to attack with intent but also defend as a unit. The whole team will contribute in both phases, and that’s what I expect from the players,” he said.

Pre-season training has centred on improving fitness levels and strengthening on-field chemistry within the squad. The coaching staff has focused on building cohesion between defensive and attacking units, aiming to ensure a structured yet fluid style of play.

Ryan Williams highlighted the positive environment within the camp and the anticipation of playing in front of home supporters.

“There’s a real sense of excitement in the group. We’ve been waiting a long time to get back out there, especially in front of our fans at home. The environment within the squad is very positive, and when you’re happy and confident off the pitch, it reflects on the performances. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best from the very first match,” he said.

The press conference also touched upon the significance of home fixtures and the role of supporters at the Kanteerava Stadium. The club will begin its campaign with three consecutive home matches in February, hosting Sporting Club Delhi, NorthEast United FC and Punjab FC.

March fixtures include an away clash against Mohammedan SC, followed by a high-profile home encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and an away match versus Inter Kashi.

In April, Bengaluru FC face challenging ties against FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC. The league phase concludes in May with away fixtures against Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC, before wrapping up against Chennaiyin FC on a date yet to be confirmed.

As the countdown to kickoff begins, Bengaluru FC appear focused and determined to mount a strong challenge this season, banking on squad unity, tactical discipline and home advantage to make an early statement in the ISL.