Bengaluru Hebbal-Silk Board Tunnel Toll Set at Rs 330 for Cars

The proposed toll for the 16.6 km twin-tube tunnel road connecting Hebbal and Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru has drawn attention from commuters and residents. The toll for cars has been set at Rs 330, with an annual increase of 5per cent tied to the wholesale price index, capped at 40% over a year.

The toll system, expected to be implemented after the road's completion, uses the fiscal year 2030-31 as the baseline for revenue projections. The plan currently addresses charges only for cars, leaving toll rates for other vehicle categories uncalculated.

The toll structure also includes charges for several other major routes in Bengaluru:

- Hebbal-Sarjapur/HSR Layout (16.3 km): Rs 320

- Hebbal-Hosur Main Road (12.79 km): Rs 250

- Hebbal-Seshadri Road (9.05 km): Rs 180

- Outer Ring Road, K R Puram-Silk Board Junction (16.4 km): Rs 320

- Mekhri Circle-Silk Board Junction (12.54 km): Rs 245

- Race Course-Silk Board Junction (9.8 km): Rs 195

The toll system is designed to accommodate inflation-linked adjustments, ensuring a predictable revenue model while aiming to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on Rodic Consultants Private Limited, a New Delhi-based firm responsible for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the tunnel road. The DPR faced criticism after including traffic data from Maharashtra cities, such as Nashik and Malegaon, instead of Bengaluru.

The tunnel project, estimated at Rs 9.5 crore, aims to significantly reduce travel time between Hebbal and Silk Board Junction, alleviating traffic on Bengaluru's busy arterial roads. Despite the ambitious timeline, the inclusion of erroneous data in the DPR has raised concerns about the project’s planning and execution.

Commuters have expressed mixed reactions to the proposed toll rates. While many welcome the potential reduction in travel time, the Rs 330 toll for a single trip has sparked debates about affordability and the overall impact on daily commuters.

The Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road is part of Bengaluru's broader infrastructure upgrade, which includes elevated corridors, signal-free junctions, and expanded metro connectivity.