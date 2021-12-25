Bengaluru Is The World's Fifth Most Diverse City For Artificial Intelligence Workers

Bengaluru was ranked fifth among the top 50 cities in the world for having the greatest diversity of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) workers. New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle are the top four cities in the United States. San Francisco has four times the amount of artificial intelligence activity as other major cities with AI clusters.



The TIDE Framework awarded the ranking, which was published by Harvard Business Review (HBR). TIDE (for Talent pool; Investments; Diversity of talent; Evolution of the country's digital underpinnings) was used to evaluate the cities.

As per the report, the framework allows companies to prioritise their A.I. talent sourcing options by assessing the concentration, quality, and diversity of A.I. talent workers in various locations.

The reports from Tufts University's Fletcher School explained that Bengaluru also has the world's second-largest AI talent pool. The parameters that were measured included talent diversity, investments. The city is also on Harvard's list of A.I. hotspots in the developing world. The survey observed that the cost of living was also favourable.

With 19th, 18th, and 27th rankings, respectively, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mumbai also reached the top 50 cities list.