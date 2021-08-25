Bengaluru: Jobs remain a mirage for OTT course students in State

Bengaluru: The Operation Theatre Technologists have claimed that for the past 24 years, they have not received any job opportunities despite completing the OTT course. They further lamented the Group D staff status given to them.

The OTT course was launched in 1997 by the Karnataka government under Paramedical Board. It was designed to train technicians to assist doctors before and during surgery. An Operation Theatre Technologist is required to possess multiple skills in various branches of surgical specialities.

This also involves the usage of a variety of electrical and electronic equipment making the requirement of skilled labour essential.

As per the survey conducted by NGO Mahiti Seva Samithi (All India) across the South-East Asia region, there are 2.6 OTT per 1 lakh population in comparison to 1.3 OTT per 1 lakh population in India and Pakistan. The NGO noted that there was a dearth of OTT in the country especially in the wake of Covid-19 that requires skilled medical professionals at the helm.

The hopes of the students of getting jobs after completing the course spending Rs 2 - Rs 3 lakh rupees have been shattered. It also added that not only did the Health and Welfare Department of Karnataka not provide them employment but their course was deemed unrecognised by the government.

It also stated that, if any students were given employment, they were categorized as 'D' Group staff. 'D' Group staff compromises of unskilled labour force responsible for routine duties in hospitals. They further added that there are 1250 vacant OTT posts in the State.

The Karnataka State Operation Theatre Technologist Union has requested the government on several occasions to recognise the course and give them 'skilled worker status.

The NGO has demanded on behalf of the OTT union that the government recognise their diploma, give them skilled worker status, make state rule of C&R, and appoint them in all government hospitals immediately.